‘Bigg Boss’ fame Ayesha Khan reacts to being called ‘Hania Aamir of India’

Emerging Indian actor and ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant, Ayesha Khan reacts to the comparison with Pakistani A-lister Hania Aamir.

In a recent media interaction, Ayesha Khan was asked about her thoughts on being called ‘Hania Aamir of India’, to which she expressed mixed emotions of excitement and confusion.

“I mean she is wonderful, very beautiful and a great actress,” Khan said. “And she also sings very well which is something I can never do.”

“So it felt great to hear that [people consider me as Hania of India],” she added.

Previously, the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum had also expressed her love for Pakistani dramas saying, “I do watch Pakistani dramas. I love their content and believe that Indian audiences watch and enjoy Pakistani dramas more than the people of their country.”

Upon being asked if she would be interested in signing a Pakistani production if offered, the celebrity replied, “Yes Yes, for sure, I’m up for it. If anyone is listening, I would love to do a Pakistani drama.”

As for Hania Aamir, the A-list actor most recently won global recognition and acclaim for her role as Sharjeena, in the biggest serial of Pakistan, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring superstar Fahad Mustafa.

