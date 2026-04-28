In a deeply upsetting event, a woman from Bihar is believed to have tragically caused the death of her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter by throwing her into a drain in Faridabad, according to police reports on Monday.

The incident took place on April 23 near Dheeraj Nagar. The case was brought to attention when two children on their way home from school discovered the girl’s body caught in the iron grating at the edge of the drain.

When police arrived at the scene, they carefully retrieved the body and arranged for a post-mortem to understand what had happened.

During their investigation, they reviewed footage from nearby CCTV cameras, which showed a woman walking into the area with a child in her arms—only to be seen returning alone shortly after.

Suspecting her involvement, the police detained the woman for questioning. During interrogation, she admitted to her crime.

The woman, named Neelam, hails from Madhubani in Bihar and has been living in Faridabad with her husband, who works for a private company.

Faridabad Police spokesperson Yashpal Singh stated that the deceased child was the youngest of the couple’s six daughters.

During questioning, the woman admitted that the family’s financial situation was extremely bad, and she felt devastated and unable to cope with the burden of raising such a large family. She told the police that under stress, she took this step and threw her daughter into a drain.

Singh added that the police have apprehended the accused and that a probe is underway.