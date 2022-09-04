Bike-mounted anti-street crime squad activated in Karachi

KARACHI: The Additional Inspector General (AIG) Javed Alam Odho has ordered to activate the bike-mounted anti-street crime squad in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The AIG Javed Alam Odho directed to activate the anti-street crime squad comprising of 100 motorbikes in Karachi. All concerned officers and investigation units will carry out raids to curb street crimes, he added.

The Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) will ensure the collection of CCTV footage of street crime incidents across the metropolis.

There is a rise in street crimes in Karachi as one more citizen lost his life today. In the Liqauatabad Number 2 area, a citizen was allegedly killed by street criminals after facing resistance.

In another incident, a citizen was wounded for resisting robbery near Landhi’s Murtaza Chowrangi, whereas, a citizen was wounded by firing resorted to by dacoits near Qasba Colony’s MPR today.

