Bike riders assault, injured Sukkur college teacher on road

SUKKUR: Unknown armed men subjected a senior college teacher to assault here on Monday, quoting police ARY News reported.

Unidentified motorbike riding armed men stopped Badruddin Qureshi, an Assistant Professor at Sukkur’s Degree College, and injured him with blows from a pistol, the college teacher complained to the police.

Professor Qureshi, who sustained injuries in the attack, was admitted at a local hospital for medical attendance.

Unknown accused fled from the scene, according to police.

Manhandling of school and college teachers has become a norm in the country. On June 23 last year, a female student had allegedly attacked the principal of a government school in Jhelum when a complaint was raised before her parents regarding the recovery of a cigarette packet from her bag.

The incident at Government Girls High School in Jhelum a student attacked the principal to vent anger after being suspended from the education centre.

A schoolteacher was allegedly beaten up by relatives of a student in Pir Mahal city of Toba Tek Singh district on June 25 last year.

The teacher of a private school filed a complaint with the police against the people who allegedly subjected him to torture.

He said he reprimanded one of his students for failing to memorise his lesson. Relatives of the student got angry over his rebuking to their child and they assaulted him. The schoolteacher said seven people abused and beat up him before dragging on the street.

