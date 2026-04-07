Bike Riders Get Another Relief After Petrol Subsidy

ISLAMABAD: In a move to facilitate bike riders seeking the government’s petrol subsidy, the motorcycle transfer fee has been completely waived in the federal capital, ARY News reported.

Director General (DG) Excise Irfan Memon announced that the government has abolished the transfer fee to provide financial relief to the masses.

The primary goal of this measure is to remove administrative hurdles for citizens who need to qualify for the national petrol subsidy program.

DG Memon further explained that to accommodate the high volume of applicants, the Excise Office will now remain open 24 hours a day.

This change ensures that employed individuals and those with busy schedules can register or transfer their motorcycles at any time.

To expedite the process, additional service counters have been established at the Excise Department. The DG clarified a crucial condition for the relief: only citizens who have a motorcycle registered in their own name are eligible to avail of the government’s petrol subsidy.

He urged citizens to take advantage of this “golden opportunity” by promptly transferring motorcycles to their own names to ensure eligibility for the relief package.