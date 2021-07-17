WATCH: Bike stunt goes horribly wrong, ends up in breaking neighbour’s wall

In yet another stunt going horribly wrong, a biker trying to pull a stunt ended up breaking the neighbour’s wall as the entire episode was captured on camera.

The video shared on Instagram showed a young man spotted riding his bike on its back-wheel while splashing water with the front wheel in the air.

While the biker had a helmet on, he was doing a dangerous stunt in a congested lane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by splendor_bullet_love (@splendor_bullet_love)



The neighbour who was watching his stunt did not expect what happened next. When the bike slipped, it dragged across the wall of the neighbour’s house, breaking down almost the entire wall.

Read More: VIRAL VIDEO: BIKE STUNT TO BECOME INTERNET POPULAR GOES WRONG

The video shared by an account ‘splendor_bullet_love’ has received thousands of likes and views, with netizens warning against pulling off such stunts without proper gears or in congested lanes.