RAWALPINDI: A 28-year-old female biker and TikToker, Komal Jan, died after falling into the Soan River near Defence Phase One in Rawalpindi, police said on Thursday.

According to police, they received a call on the emergency helpline reporting that a woman had fallen into the river near a bridge in the area.

Police reached the site and launched a search operation. After several hours of search and investigation, officials retrieved the body and identified the woman as Komal Jan.

Police said her motorcycle was parked near the river, with her handbag, helmet and one of her mobile phones on it.

Sources said Komal Jan was an employee of the Election Commission of Pakistan and was passionate about heavy-bike riding. She also created and uploaded videos on social media.

Police said Komal had spoken to her family shortly before the incident.

Police investigation has revealed that Komal Jan fell into the Soan River while making a TikTok video, officials said.

According to police, two mobile phones were recovered during the investigation. One was found inside her handbag, while the other was reportedly being used by Komal Jan to record a TikTok video at the time of the incident.

Police said the mobile phone found in the handbag was on the motorcycle, while the second phone was being used to make the video.

Investigators have also recorded the initial statements of eyewitnesses to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Police said no member of Komal Jan’s family has expressed suspicion against anyone and her relatives have described the incident as an accident.

According to sources, Komal’s family informed police that they did not want to pursue any legal action and considered the incident an accident. However, police continued their investigation to determine the exact circumstances of her death.

Her body was sent for a post-mortem examination. Following the procedure, her family took the body for burial.