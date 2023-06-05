Thirty forever: Bilal Abbas Khan turns a year older

The Showbiz fraternity poured in heartwarming birthday wishes for heartthrob Bilal Abbas Khan as he turned 30 on Sunday.

Taking to his account on the photo and video-sharing social application, Bilal Abbas, who celebrates his birthday on June 4 every year, shared a two-picture gallery from very private celebrations of his 30th.

‘Kuch Ankahi’ heartthrob is seen posing with birthday balloons in the post, captioned with “THIRTY forever,” along with an emoji.

His post was well-received by fans and friends alike on the gram, who were quick to pour in heartwarming birthday wishes for the celebrity.

Co-actors Yumna Zaidi, Vaneeza Ahmed, Junaid Niazi, Fahad Sheikh, Irsa Ghazal, Furqan Qureshi and director Nabeel Qureshi among others were spotted in the comments section.

Here’s wishing the super-talented and handsome Bilal Abbas a very happy birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bilal Abbas Khan is currently being seen in the light-hearted family play ‘Kuch Ankahi’, co-starring Sajal Aly and Sheheryar Munawar.

The mega serial features an ensemble supporting cast including Qudsia Ali, Mira Sethi, Adnan Samad Khan, Ali Safina, Emaan Khan, Babar Ali, Vaneeza Ahmed, Mohammed Ahmed and Irsa Ghazal.

The Nadeem Baig directorial, written by Mohammed Ahmed, airs every Saturday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.