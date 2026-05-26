Bilal Abbas Khan, Durefishan Saleem perform Hajj in Makkah

Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem are among the Pakistani celebrities who have embarked on their spiritual Hajj journey in Holy Makkah this year, drawing attention from fans across social media.

Bilal Abbas Khan was reportedly spotted in Makkah on Monday, May 25. In a video making rounds on social media, the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu star was seen alongside former cricket stars Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq, as well as television host Fakhar-e-Alam. The group’s presence together during the pilgrimage quickly gained traction online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zahid Noor (@zahid_noor_ary)

Meanwhile, Durefishan Saleem also shared glimpses of her spiritual journey on Instagram. Taking to her Instagram Story, the actress shared a heartfelt moment capturing the serene atmosphere of Makkah and the Holy Kaaba.

Over the years, Bilal Abbas Khan has occasionally been seen during religious visits, including earlier appearances in Madinah and during Umrah, which have often been shared widely by fans on social media.

Earlier this year, a video featuring Bilal Abbas Khan reciting the Holy Quran during his visit went viral online. While many fans expressed admiration, others raised concerns about private spiritual moments being recorded and shared without consent, especially during such a sacred pilgrimage.

For the unversed, Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem have been surrounded by dating rumors for quite some time.