Bilal Abbas Khan’s baddie aura and Cybertruck steal spotlight in ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has kicked off with a bang, and Bilal Abbas Khan has already stolen fans’ hearts!

On Friday, November 7, Ary Digital premiered the first episode of its new drama featuring the highly-anticipated couple: Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir.

The entire episode kept viewers hooked until the end as it introduced Bilal Abbas Khan as a charming yet baddie Kamyar and Hania Aamir as a lively and bold Doctor Ayra.

While Bilal and Hania wowed fans with their spectacular performance and glamour, the white edgy Cybertruck truly took center stage.

“I was just shocked when I saw a Cybertruck in a Pakistani drama! This drama is definitely going to be a hit,” one fan wrote.

While another gushed, “A whole Cybertruck—ARY is not holding back!”

“First time a Cybertruck has appeared in a Pakistani drama,” a third commented.

A fifth added, ““Only Bilal Abbas Khan could make a Cybertruck look this good!”

The drama boasts a stellar cast, including Meher Jaffri as Falak, Ali Rehman as Khawar, Vardah Aziz as Fariha, Alyy Khan as Irfan, and Javeria Abbasi as Beenish, among others.

“Meri Zindagi Hai Tu brings together the most awaited duo, Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan, in a heartfelt story of love and destiny. The drama follows Kamyar, a charming yet impulsive man, and Ayra, a principled girl with a pure heart. What begins as a sweet connection turns into a storm of emotions, deception, and longing, testing the strength of love and trust,” the synopsis reads.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which is written by Radain Shah and directed by Mussadiq Malik, airs every Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM.