Bilal Ashraf breaks silence on marriage rumours with Maya Ali

Amidst growing speculation surrounding actress Maya Ali’s reported marriage plans, actor Bilal Ashraf has responded with humor, winning over fans on social media.

Maya Ali, known for her stellar performances both on television and in big-budget films such as Teefa in Trouble and Parey Hut Love, has captivated millions with her talent.

Similarly, Bilal Ashraf made a strong debut with O21 in 2014 and quickly rose to fame with successful projects like Janaan, Superstar, Ek Hai Nigar, Yalghaar, and the recent drama Yunhi.

The on-screen chemistry between Maya and Bilal Ashraf has often sparked admiration among fans, especially when they appear together in dramas or photoshoots.

As the rumors gained momentum, Maya Ali remained silent, while Bilal Ashraf took a witty approach. Posting an Instagram story, he wrote:

“I love rumors. I always find out amazing things about myself I never knew!”

In a follow-up story, he quoted Rumi: “When I am silent, I fall into the place where everything is music.”

The poetic and humorous tone quickly caught attention online, earning praise for Bilal’s graceful handling of the situation.

Notably, both actors have never publicly acknowledged any romantic relationship.