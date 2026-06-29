Bilawal Bhutto to attend funeral of Iran's late supreme leader

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto has decided to attend the funeral prayers of Iran’s late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, party sources said on Monday.

Bilawal Bhutto will visit Iran with the Pakistan’s delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to PPP sources.

The Pakistani delegation led by the prime minister will visit Iran on July 3 to 4.

Party sources have said that People’s Party’s chairman will likely meet with Iran’s President and other leadership.

The funeral rites will open with two farewell events on July 4 and 5 at Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran. A central procession will move through the capital on Monday, July 6. Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s coffin will be carried alongside four other martyrs of the family.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier said that Pakistan’s delegation will attend the funeral of Iran’s late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Bilawal Bhutto on his return from Iran, will visit Gilgit Baltistan, sources said.

PPP chairman will attend the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan.