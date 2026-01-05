Bilal Maqsood requests privacy after photos from daughter’s wedding go viral

Pakistani singer and songwriter Bilal Maqsood is urging fans and media outlets to respect his family’s privacy following the circulation of photos from his daughter’s intimate wedding.

Over the weekend, Bilal’s daughter Zehra tied the knot with a foreign man Artur in an intimate wedding ceremony. Following the ceremony various photos from the event made round on the social media, sharing peeks into intimate celebration.

Now, the singer – known for hits like Mera Bichra Yaar and Sajni – has taken to his Instagram account to address the viral images from the ceremony.

He explained that while some guests shared the photos in good faith, he prefers the celebrations to remain private.

“WITH LOVE AND RESPECT. WE’VE NOTICED SOME PRIVATE EVENT PHOTOS BEING PICKED UP BY PAGES. GUESTS SHARED THESE IN GOOD FAITH, BUT WE’D LIKE TO KEEP THE CELEBRATIONS PRIVATE,” he wrote.

Bilal Maqsood further added, “Media pages: please only reshare what i personally post on my socials, and avoid any other pictures/videos. grateful for your cooperation. Thank you for understanding.”

The wedding ceremony was attended by close family members including Bilal’s father, a renowned Pakistani scriptwriter Anwar Maqsood as well as celebrities like Adnan Siddiqui and Faisal Kapadia.

Bilal Maqsood himself shared a touching family photo from the event earlier, showing himself, his children, and his father together with the caption that reads, “Our boys with their dad at our daughter’s nikah.”