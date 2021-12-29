Bilal Qureshi dedicates Instagram post to wife, Uroosa

Pakistani actor Bilal Qureshi dedicates a new Instagram post to his wife, actor Uroosa Qureshi.

On Tuesday evening, ‘Bharosa’ actor took to photo and video sharing application, Instagram to upload a few pictures of himself posing with wife, actor Uroosa Qureshi.

The pictures of the couple shared by Qureshi on his Instagram handle were supported with the sweetest caption, which acknowledged the efforts of Uroosa in managing home and kids.

Bilal expressed gratitude for his better half as he penned, “I just want to say THANK YOU ❤️”.

“You don’t sleep & eat properly just to make sure that Romaan sleeps & eats properly, I know you get tired at times but never complain, I try my best to help you but i can never reach to your level”, he further recognized in the caption.

“I love you as BEGUM but I respect you as MOTHER”, the ‘Thakan’ actor concluded.

Bilal has been a part of many hit drama serials since his 2012 debut. Apart from his acting career, the young actor is fairly active on his social media and Youtube channel and enjoys a huge following.

The celebrity couple tied the knot in 2015. Uroosa and Bilal are proud parents to two boys, Sohaan and Romaan, born in 2016 and 2021 respectively.