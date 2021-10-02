Bilal Saeed’s new music video ‘Mitti Da Khadona’ released

Singer Bilal Saeed has released his new music video named ‘Mitti Da Khadona’ on social media platforms.

It was premiered on Friday and had more than two million views in two days. It has at least 40,000 likes.

“Mitti Da Khadona is a narration of the helpless nature of love and how it evolves from expectation of affection and loyalty to something beyond reciprocity,” the description read.

The video features Bilal Saeed himself along with the beautiful Munaza Rajpoot.

He has written, composed and produced the project while the music video is directed by Adnan Qazi.

Bilal Saeed posted a video on his Instagram in which he thanked his fans for their love and support towards Mitti Da Khadona.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bilal Saeed (@bilalsaeed_music)

Earlier, he had collaborated with Momina Mustehsan for his song named Baari that saw its release in November of 2019.

Read More: Bilal Saeed, Momina Mustehsan confirm part two of hit song ‘Baari’

The duet was a hit and got nearly 90 million YouTube hits in the year.

The duo collaborated for the second part of Baari, named Uchiyaan Dewaraan, which was well-received by the fans and critics alike.

The music video of Baari 2 was a continuation of events that were shown in the predecessor.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!