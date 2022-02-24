Bilal Yasin attack: CIA arrests another accomplice

Lahore: Central Investigation Agency(CIA) has arrested another accomplice named Mohsin, involved in the attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) FIA told that the accused reportedly provided the shooters with the ammunition and the motorbike that was used for the attack over the member Punjab Assembly.

The arrested Mohsin is said to be a close friend of Haseeb aka Vicky, who is a prime suspect in the case. The FIA had already registered a case against the perpetrators under attempt to murder and terrorism charges.

The shooters named Qasid and Majid have already been arrested by the CIA.

PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin got injured in the armed attack in Lahore’s Salamat Mohalla on Mohni Road on Dec 31. Two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at him, as a result of which he sustained bullet wounds and was subsequently taken to Mayo Hospital.

