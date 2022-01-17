Bilal Yasin case: Red warrants issued against ‘mastermind’ Mian Vicky

In a major development, the Ministry of Interior on Monday issued red warrants for the arrest of ‘mastermind’ Mian Vicky in MPA Bilal Yasin firing case, reported ARY News.

According to sources, the foreign ministry on Monday has sent red warrants for the arrest of Mian Vicky to Dubai foreign ministry.

Dubai Foreign Ministry has received the red warrants of the prime suspect in MPA Bilal Yasin firing case, sources informed ARY News.

According to sources, the arrest of mastermind Mian Vicky, who is currently in Dubai, is expected soon after fulfilling the legal requirements.

On Saturday, a judicial magistrate on Saturday granted bail to three suspects in a case pertaining to a gun attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin.

Judicial Magistrate Aijaz Sanaullah Khan directed Sajid Mahmood, Fakhar Alam and Muhammad Umar to furnish a surety bond of Rs50,000 each to secure the bail.

The suspects’ lawyer stated before the court that his clients are arms dealers and have nothing to do with the case, requesting the court to grant them bail.

Bilal Yasin got injured in the attack in Lahore’s Salamat Mohalla on Mohni Road on Dec 31. Two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at him, as a result of which he sustained bullet wounds and was subsequently taken to Mayo Hospital.

