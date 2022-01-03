Two facilitators of gun attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin identified

LAHORE: In a headway in the armed attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin, the police have identified two men who facilitated the attackers, reported ARY News.

The police said Sajid Gurma and Mohsin provided weapons to the two attackers and tasked them to target the lawmaker. Efforts are underway to arrest both facilitators, a police official said.

He said the motive behind the attack on the MPA would be known only after their arrest.

Bilal Yasin got injured in the attack in Lahore’s Salamat Mohalla on Mohni Road on Friday. Two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at him, as a result of which he sustained bullet wounds and was subsequently taken to Mayo Hospital.

A case has been registered against unidentified men over the gun attack on the lawmaker.

The first information report (FIR) of the incident was registered at the Data Darbar police station on the MPA’s complaint. It contains Sections 34 (common intention) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

