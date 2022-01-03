Attackers in MPA Bilal Yasin case revealed

LAHORE: Significant development has been made in the case of firing over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Bilal Yasin as pictures of the attackers have been released.

As per details, the attackers were wearing a green jacket and the other was wearing a black one. Besides, the armed assailants also had scarfs wrapped around their faces.

CCTV footage obtained by police showed the assailants removed their muffler scarfs at some distance from the crime scene.

Police officials said that the camera installed by the Safe City Authority about 50 meters from the spot turned out to be faulty. The pictures of the accused have been sent to NADRA office for identification.

Earlier, police found a pistol used in the assassination attempt on Bilal Yassin. A case of attack has been registered in Data Darbar police station. According to the police, the pistol fell from the hands of the accused while they were fleeing.

“No registration number found on the weapon, which might be erased from the pistol,” according to the police. “The attackers might be identified in forensic lab with fingerprints left on the weapon,” officials opined.

Bilal Yasin, had sustained injuries in a gun attack carried out by unidentified assailants in Lahore on Friday night.

