Weapon used in attack on Bilal Yasin MPA sent for forensic test

LAHORE: The Police has yet to trace or identify the assailants involved in the gun attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police investigation about the gun attack has been underway as a pistol found from the crime scene has been sent for forensic tests. “A locally made 9mm pistol was used in the gun attack,” according to police department.

“No registration number found on the weapon, which might be erased from the pistol,” according to the police. “The attackers might be identified in forensic lab with fingerprints left on the weapon,” officials opined.

Punjab police department has constituted special teams to investigate the gun attack on the opposition party’s MPA.

Earlier, Lahore police claimed to have identified two suspects allegedly involved in the attack through safe city cameras.

The police said that no cameras were installed at the site of the attack, however, the police were able to track the two men on a motorcycle through the safe city cameras installed at a major thoroughfare at some distance from the location of the attack.

The CCPO Lahore has formed a team to probe the attack on the MPA in provincial capital city.

Bilal Yasin, had sustained injuries in a gun attack carried out by unidentified assailants in Lahore on Friday night.

