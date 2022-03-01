Khairpur: Chairman PPP has said that former CM Qaim Ali Shah and Imran Khan are of the same age, and went to school in the same era, ARY News reported.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a speech to the participants of his long march, said that former CM is young at heart and Imran Khan cannot compete with Qaim Ali Shah in hard work.

Criticising the federal government Bilawal said, the country is in grave difficulties, every class is tense, the govt has spread dispair across the country. The farmers are crying for help and people are struggling to make ends meet. PPP has stood with the common men in every era, he added.

The PPP chairman said that the selected Prime Minister has inflicted unemployment and inflation upon the people of Pakistan. Imran Khan has no empathy for the people and he has lied and cheated the people, he added.

Khan promised 10 million jobs, 5 million homes and much more, but each one of his promises turned out to be a lie, the PPP chairman said.

Prices for each and every item has skyrocketed but our PM says “do not worry”.

The government is trembling with fear after witnessing our long march. Prices would go further down until we reach Islamabad, but we would not rest until we free the people of Pakistan from this incompetent government, he added.

