Bilawal applauds MoFA role in Pakistan’s exit from FATF grey list

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari applauded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs role in Pakistan’s exit from the Financial Action Task Force(FATF) grey list, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Foreign Minister said that Pakistan needs to keep good relations with the world and the country needs to be ready to counter any global challenge.

He said that foreign missions are playing an important role around the world for Pakistan. He also applauded the foreign ministry’s role in the constitution of the loss and damage fund at the COP 27 conference.

Bilawal said that the role of the Foreign Ministry is very important for the security and better of overseas Pakistanis. The newly appointed officers in the diplomatic services should be properly trained on how to deal with the people.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced the removal of Pakistan from its grey list, appreciating the country’s efforts in anti-money laundering and anti-terror financing.

The Financial Action Task Force decided by consensus that Pakistan has completed all substantial, technical, and procedural requirements of both the 2018 and 2021 Action Plans. As a result, Pakistan was taken off the list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring, with immediate effect.