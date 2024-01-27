Bilawal Bhutto accepts Shehbaz Sharif’s challenge of “Sindh’s inspection”

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday accepted PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif’s challenge to invite his party supremo Nawaz Sharif to “inspect Sindh” instead of holding US-style debate – the former foreign minister asked for, ARY News reported.

With barely two weeks to go for the Feb 8 general elections, a heated war of words continues between the two political parties, PML-N and PPP – former allies in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

Both political parties, since the completion of PDM-led government tenure, are criticising each other over policy issues and governance.

Recently, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto challenged PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to debate anywhere before February 8 to provide voters with crucial insights into their plans.

Taking to his X handle, formerly known as Twitter, Bilawal said: “I invite the PM candidate of [PML-N] [Nawaz Sharif], to engage in a debate with me anytime, anywhere before Feb 8.”

I invite the PM candidate of @pmln_org, @NawazSharifMNS, to engage in a debate with me anytime, anywhere before Feb 8. Globally, Presidential and Prime Ministerial candidates participate in televised debates, providing voters with crucial insights into their plans. This… — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 26, 2024

He further said globally, presidential and prime ministerial candidates participate in televised debates, providing voters with crucial insights into their plans. “This transparency is vital for an informed electorate ahead of the voting process,” he added.

Responding to the date, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said a political leader wanted to have a debate with Nawaz Sharif. “Instead of the date, he should have invited Nawaz Sharif to inspect Sindh,” the former premier said on X.

کل ایک صاحب نے نواز شریف کو مناظرے کی دعوت دی۔ وہ نواز شریف کو مناظرے کے بجائے سندھ کے معائنے کی دعوت دیتے تو اچھا تھا، مناظرہ بھی ہو جاتا اور موازنہ بھی — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 27, 2024

Accepting the challenge, Bilawal Bhutto said he was ready for the debate and inspection of Sindh, where the party has been ruling for over 15 years.

میں مناظرے اور معائنے کے لئے تیار ہوں، میاں نواز شریف مجھ سے خیرپور گمبٹ میں مناظرہ کرلیں جہاں کا اسپتال پنجاب کے کسی بھی اسپتال سے بہتر ہے اور یہاں علاج بالکل مفت ہے اور میاں صاحب نے تین بار وزیراعظم بننے کے باوجود بھی گمبٹ کا دورہ نہیں کیا یا وہ تھرپارکر آجائیں، وہاں کے… https://t.co/WThzbP0P6j — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 27, 2024

“Nawaz Sharif can debate with me in Gambat – wherein the hospital [Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences] is better if compared to any in Punjab,” he said, noting that the hospital – built by PPP – is free of cost.

He also invited three-time prime minister to visit Tharparkar and inspect its infrastructure. “Mina Sahab, debate with me outside Karachi’s NICVD – where more than 84,000 people of Punjab were treated last year,” he added.