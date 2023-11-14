Bilawal Bhutto advises Nawaz Sharif to focus on Punjab

MITHI: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s recent visit to Balochistan has stirred political reactions, with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari advising elder Sharif to concentrate on addressing issues in Lahore.

“Mian sahab has been suggested to visit other provinces. I would suggest that he should stay in Lahore and focus on its problems,” said PPP chairman while addressing a press conference in Mithi where he addressed public rally last night.

Bilawal Bhutto’s reaction comes as PML-N announced an alliance in elections with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) in Sindh and Nawaz Sharif’s recent visit to Quetta where several BAP politicians are expected to join PML-N.

The PPP chief urged PML-N to engage in independent politics instead of relying on alliances.

“PML-N should do politics on its own instead of relying on others. They ran away from the local body election. I don’t know what the fear was,” said Bhutto, suggesting that PML-N should have prioritized addressing issues in Balochistan.

Bilawal criticized PML-N for aligning with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) despite past conflicts. “If BAP was bad yesterday, they will be bad today as well. The same result will come out in Mian Sahib’s visit,” he said.

The former minister stressed the need for constructive politics, saying, “Pakistan cannot prosper amid the politics of backbiting, accusations, and revenge.”

“Those who sit in Islamabad know less about ground realities. We don’t look left and right, we look towards the people,” he concluded.

