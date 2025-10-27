Bilawal Bhutto, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman hold key political meeting

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman on Monday to discuss important political and parliamentary matters, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the two leaders held detailed consultations on the prevailing political situation, upcoming legislation, and potential parliamentary cooperation between the parties.

Discussions also focused on the role of opposition parties in future lawmaking, relations between the government and its allied parties, as well as issues concerning national stability, the economy, and electoral reforms.

Bilawal Bhutto was accompanied by Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Humayun Khan, and Jameel Soomro, while Maulana Fazlur Rehman was joined by JUI-F leaders Maulana Asad Mahmood and Mufti Abrar.

Following the meeting, the PPP delegation departed from Mualana Fazal ur Rehman’s residence.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Bilawal House.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, the overall political situation, and the country’s internal security. Mohsin Naqvi briefed Bilawal Bhutto on the government’s ongoing measures for maintaining law and order and improving internal security.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasized that the challenges facing Pakistan could only be overcome through unity and consensus among all political forces. The interior minister reiterated that collective efforts were essential for ensuring the country’s internal stability.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed satisfaction over the government’s recent security initiatives and appreciated the steps taken under Mohsin Naqvi’s leadership to strengthen peace across the country.

Similarly, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari held a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where he conveyed his party’s reservations and grievances regarding the functioning of the coalition setup, particularly in Punjab and at the federal level.

According to reports, Bilawal Bhutto complained that the PPP was not being given due importance as a coalition partner, both by the Punjab and federal governments. He told the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that his party wanted to continue working with the government as an ally, but doing so had become increasingly difficult due to what he termed as disregard for the party’s role and input.