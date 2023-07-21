Bilawal Bhutto announces to construct 2m houses for flood victims

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced to construct 2 million houses for the flood victims, ARY News reported on Friday.

While addressing an event, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the rulers are unaware of the actual problems to the people. He claimed that PPP leaders are awarding land to the nationals after acquiring it from the state.

He further said that the flood victims will be given ownership rights to their houses alongside the financial assistance. Bilawal added that the ownership rights of the newly constructed houses for flood victims will be given to the women of the deserving families.

Bilawal said that PPP aims to strengthen the common people which will also help the country to revive its economy.

The PPP chairman said that Sindh suffered historical damages due to the devastating floods. He vowed to provide maximum financial assistance to the flood affectees.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the new houses will be constructed with strong structures for not to be affected by floods again.