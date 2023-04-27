Bilawal Bhutto being misguided by legal team: Latif Khosa

Senior lawyer and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Latif Khosa said that the legal team is ‘misguiding’ PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Speaking on the ARY News programme “Off the Record”, Khosa accused the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) of having a tradition of exposing the flaws of those who leave their posts.

He questioned the motive of the PML-N in discussing the judges in the House, stating that such actions would not help them in the upcoming elections.

Latif Khosa emphasized the importance of the Chief Justice as the head of judges and lawyers and lambasted the current premier by saying that PM Shehbaz Sharif should have criticised the former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar during his tenure.

The PPP leader also commented on the current political situation, stating that some individuals have made a state within the state and that the true power rests with the nation. He encouraged the ruling government to hold elections so that the people can choose their rulers.

