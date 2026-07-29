MUZAFFARABAD, July 29, 2026: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz “products of Form-47,” accusing their party of rigging elections for generations.

Addressing party workers in Muzaffarabad, Bilawal said, “Even a child knows that the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Punjab came in through Form-47. This party is the product of generational rigging.”

He alleged that PML-N had never won an election fairly and claimed they were now trying to steal votes in Azad Kashmir as well. “We will take back every single vote and every single seat from them,” he declared.

Taking a jab at PTI, Bilawal also criticized calls for an election boycott. “Some PTI friends are talking about a boycott. Tell them with a slap or two that there is no boycott. Go out and vote for your rights,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto said the PPP had never been handed power “as a gift or on a platter.” He accused opponents of attempting to rob Kashmiris of their vote. “They think we will let them rig in Kashmir. We will not let anyone steal the vote of the Kashmiri people. For three generations, we have fought for Kashmir at the global level and for the democratic rights of Kashmiris,” he added.

The PPP Chairman demanded re-polling in Mirpur from the Election Commission. “If the Election Commission was not involved in rigging, then it should conduct a transparent investigation and order re-polling. The ECP must deliver justice to the people of Mirpur and Kotli,” he stated.

He said he was ready to accept defeat in a fair political contest, but would not accept a mandate stolen through rigging.

Bilawal Bhutto claimed he could see enthusiasm and love for the PPP among the people. “InshaAllah, on August 2, the arrow and Kashmir will win. The PPP has the solution to Kashmir’s crisis. The people of Kashmir are not afraid of anyone. We will not let anyone rob their vote,” he concluded.