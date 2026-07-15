MUZAFFARABAD, July 15: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lead a meeting of party officials and ticket holders in Muzaffarabad, ARY News reported.

Former PM Raja Pervez Ashraf, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Chaudhry Yasin and Faisal Mumtaz Rathore also attend the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto said PPP always stand with people of Kashmir in every era.

He said he talk with Deputy Prime Minister about problems of food supply for people of Kashmir and how to solve them.

” You made record of 30 days protest. Protest cannot be for lifetime,” Bilawal said. “Now end this protest. Come and talk.”

He added that history teach us that we cannot get rights with extreme behavior. “We have to get our rights while staying in the system,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto also condemn political parties who boycott election process.

He said Azad Kashmir is “Azad” in name but in reality it run on grants. “Is Azad Jammu Kashmir answerable to a ministry in federal government or to its own Prime Minister?” he asked.

“Political parties have to think how we fulfill hopes of youth of Azad Kashmir. If we not fulfill hopes of youth, then anarchist forces will take benefit,” Bilawal said.

He said new generation of Azad Kashmir is not satisfied with status quo. “We cannot run them on old salary,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said he want at least interim representation for Azad Kashmir as observer in National Assembly. “If Azad Kashmir had representative in NFC forum, he would raise voice for people here,” he said.

Chairman PPP said after elections a constitutional forum should be formed. “In this forum, people of Kashmir will sit with all stakeholders and take decisions about Kashmir,” he said.

He said government of Azad Kashmir fulfilled 100% demands of protesters.

“I don’t want to see MQM and founder of MQM type politics in Azad Jammu Kashmir,” Bilawal said.

He also said “I am not going anywhere till elections of Azad Kashmir. I will stay here in Azad Kashmir.”