Bilawal Bhutto demands joint parliamentary committee for judicial reforms

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has demanded the formation of joint parliamentary committee for judicial reforms through effective legislation, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Speaking on the National Assembly (NA) floor, FM Bilawal Bhutto said it was high time for effective legislation to safeguard democracy and the constitution, instead of mere chanting slogans.

Bilawal said there were certain issues related to the formation of court benches, taking suo moto notices and appointments of judges in superior courts, which needed to be addressed.

“Pakistan’s journey to democracy will remain incomplete without bringing judicial reforms. The PPP is ready for judicial reforms as it is an unfinished agenda of the Charter of Democracy, signed by Benazir Bhutto and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

He noted that the role of establishment and judiciary shouldn’t be controversial. “We were not trying to put pressure on any institution,” he said adding: “We only requested that the full court should sit and give a verdict”.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision on CM Punjab election, Bilawal pointed out contradictions in the apex court’s verdict. “One decision says instructions of party chief are supreme, but second decision makes instructions parliamentary head necessary,” he added.

While criticising PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the foreign minister said that it is not possible to have one Constitution for them and another for the former prime minister.

Bilawal Bhutto further said that during PTI’s four-year tenure, the country witnessed economic and foreign policy crises. “[Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif cannot turn the tables in three months,” he said.

He also said that the Parliament has the responsibility to do justice with the people of Pakistan. “If the parliamentarians cannot provide justice to people, then this National Assembly (NA) should be closed,” he said, reiterating that the time has come to defend democracy.

