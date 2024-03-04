Bilawal endorses Shehbaz’s ‘Charter of Reconciliation’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has endorsed the invitation extended by Prime Minister (PM)-elect Shehbaz Sharif for the ‘Charter of Reconciliation’, ARY News reported.

Speaking in the National Assembly today, Bilawal said that he would stand with the opposition if PM elect Shehbaz Sharif violates the constitution.

The PPP chairman said the opposition should respond positively to the offer of Shehbaz Sharif and sit with the government to find a solution to the economic difficulties.

He emphasized that the political parties need to hold dialogue on the Charter of Reconciliation and Charter of Economy.

The PPP Chairman said the people are looking towards their elected representatives to lead the country out of multidimensional challenges faced by the country including those on the economic front.

He welcomed the Prime Minister’s elect announcement to provide subsidy to the farmers on fertilizers.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister. He also extended felicitation to the provincial Chief Ministers on their election, stressing that they all have to work together to strengthen the economy and democracy.

The PPP Chairman said the Parliament is the mother of all institutions, and if this institution is strengthened, it will ultimately empower the people.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman also condemned the incident saying that he came to know about the ‘raid’ earlier today. He appealed PM elect Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti to take action against the incident.

The PPP chief said he was disappointed by the “abuse hurled around” at yesterday’s National Assembly session that saw PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif elected prime minister for his second term.

“What is the nation seeing? We have reached a dangerous point,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the February 8 elections were being “made controversial for no reason” by incidents like a raid on a presidential candidate’s residence.

The PPP Chairman extended his party’s support on the matter of the PTI wanting to address any election irregularities.

He condemned the ruckus and consistent sloganeering during yesterday’s National Assembly session that saw Shehbaz Sharif elected as prime minister.

“I appeal to all of you, especially those who are members of this House for a third time, don’t create this kind of ruckus here,” he added.

The PPP chief welcomed the Prime Minister’s elect announcement to provide subsidy to the farmers on fertilizers.

Bilawal Bhutto called for electoral and judicial reforms and noted that the country had been unsuccessful in judicial and election reforms, requesting that conversations be had on both these topics.

“If we can address these, then no power in the world can weaken Pakistan’s democracy,” he said.