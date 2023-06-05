Bilawal Bhutto finalizes PPP candidate for Mayor in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday finalized the party candidates for Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Chairman of the PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has recommended Murtaza Wahab’s name for the position of Mayor of Karachi, while Salman Murad will be the PPP candidate for the Deputy Mayor.

Congratulations to all PPP nominees for Chairman, dep chairman, mayor, dep mayor and towns. The people have expressed faith in the ppp. Now let’s go win the next round and get going with with what we do best, serving the people. A special thank you to Hyderabad & Karachi for… https://t.co/guI90tuDYB — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) June 5, 2023

In his message on the social media platform, Twitter, the PPP chairman stated that the nominated candidates for mayor will not disappoint the people of the two major cities. Bilawal expressed best wishes for all the PPP candidates in his message on social platform.

He further stated that both candidates will work day and night for the betterment of Karachi and Hyderabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Murtaza Wahab has been finalized as the candidate for the Mayor of Karachi based on the recommendation of Murad Ali Shah and Shazia Marri.