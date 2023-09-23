Bilawal Bhutto forms PPP parliamentary boards for General Election

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted provincial parliamentary boards of the party for the general election in January next year, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PPP chairman has formed separate parliamentary boards for the four provinces of the country. The parliamentary boards will decide about the People’s Party candidates for general elections.

Each province’s parliamentary board will recommend candidate to Bilawal Bhutto for the party ticket, who will decide on the recommendation.

The PPP parliamentary board of Central Punjab will be comprised of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Hassan Murtaza, Rana Farooq Saeed, Faisal Saleh Hayat and others.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced that general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024.

The ECP said that it reviewed work on delimiting constituencies and decided that the initial list for the delimitation of constituencies would be published on September 27.

“The final delimitation list will be published on November 30,” said ECP, adding that general elections will be held in the last week of January 2024 following the 54-day election schedule.

The political parties were vehemently demanding of the electoral body to announce the election date.

The announcement comes a day after the ECP said it had scheduled a meeting with political parties next month to discuss the code of conduct for general elections.

The ECP spokesperson mentioned Wednesday that a draft of the code of conduct has been provided to political party leaders in advance, allowing them to provide feedback more effectively during the consultation.