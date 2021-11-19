Bilawal Bhutto harangues government for inflation spiral, ‘failed’ policies

NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Peoples Party chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said he was happy the youth of Nowshera supports his party that resisted and survived the rule of three aristrcrats, ARY News reported.

We are a party that has always voiced the concerns of farmers and labourers, he said while addressing a political gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa city. He said of the incumbent government policies that on the contrary, Imran Khan’s government is instead snatching away the present rights enshrined to them.

Tell me the people of Nowshera! Do you like this Naya Pakistan?” asked Bilawal while referring to the price spiral and rising inflation in his address to the Nowshera crowd. He further asked rhetorically if it was the change that was promised to the people before the poll.

It’s not the developmental change but one that is devastating, he said and added that instead of delivering on the promise of Rs10 million jobs, Imran-led regime is rendering people, who already have jobs, jobless.

Look at the 10,000 employees of Pakistan Steel Mill who now sit without jobs, he said. If there were people’s representatives in the government, they would know how to serve people and not comply with everything International Monetary Fund (IMF) instructs.

The only way we can turn our economic decline into prosperity is by breaking out of IMF shakles, he said.

Asif Zardari to meet Chaudhry Shujaat, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi: sources

Separtely as reported earlier today, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) President Asif Zardari arrived in Lahore for a three-day visit where he would be meeting the top leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

According to sources privy to the schedule of the former president, the PPP leader would visit PML-Q- chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to inquire about his health besides also meeting his younger brother and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Asif Zardari will also be meeting leaders from other parties during his three-day visit, they said adding that he would also meet the party’s leaders in Punjab.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!