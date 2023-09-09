Bilawal Bhutto kicks off election campaign

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has commenced his election campaign today, ARY News reported.

The PPP chairman will reach Badin today alongside a visit to Thatta and Sajawal. He will spend a night in Hyderabad where he will inaugurate the water project.

Subsequently, Bilawal Bhutto will tour Tando Adam, Nawabshah, Sukkur, and Kashmore via Hyderabad.

Bilawal Bhutto will leave Multan for Lahore to attend party’s central executive committee meeting.

Separately, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz is expected to visit Sindh this month.

According to sources, the PML-N chief organiser is likely to visit Karachi and Hyderabad later this month for the reorganization of party in Sindh.

“The schedule of her visit to Karachi and Hyderabad is being prepared,” sources say.

In this connection, party’s provincial chapter has started making preparations for the proposed visit of Maryam Nawaz. Sources said that many notable personalities from Sindh would join PML-N during her visit.