Bilawal Bhutto lambasts Nawaz Sharif in Lower Dir rally

LOWER DIR: As the time for the general elections draws closer, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday lashed out at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, claiming the latter was demanding a two-third majority in upcoming elections, ARY News reported.

Addressing PPP’s workers’ convention in Timergara, the PPP chairman lashed out at PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, saying that elder Sharif was trying to become prime minister for the fourth time, but he will fail to deliver this time too.

“Nawaz has failed the first 3 times, what will do by electing the fourth time?”.

“Instead of making someone Prime Minister for the second, third time or fourth time, young leadership should be given chances,” Bilawal reiterated his demand.

“Politics of division and hatred is on the rise in Pakistan and one party intends to take revenge by winning the elections.”

“Raiwandwala has become the prime minister 3 times and now wants to be selected for the fourth time,” said Bilawal while criticising Nawaz Sharif.

Bilawal emphasized the party’s commitment to representing the people and addressing issues such as poverty and unemployment. He stated, “Our opponent is not the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) or the Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI); it is poverty and unemployment in the country.”