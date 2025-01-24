PPP demands govt fulfill promises or face withdrawal of support

ISLAMABAD: An internal report of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has come to light, ARY News reported.

According to reports, during the CEC meeting, most PPP members expressed disappointment with the government’s behavior.

The Bilawal Bhutto led meeting stated that the PML-N government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stand on PPP’s votes.

They mentioned that negotiations with government committees had been fruitless, and PPP has given PML-N time to fulfill its promises.

The meeting highlighted that the government had shown no seriousness in fulfilling its promises and was passing decisions and bills without consultation.

It was decided that PPP would not support any future bills proposed by the government unless its promises were fulfilled.

However, a press release confirmed that the CEC meeting, chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, praised the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi regarding the All Parties Conference (APC).

The meeting also called for the implementation of APC proposals by both the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments. A resolution expressed concern over the situation in Kurram and demanded the immediate opening of routes for relief supplies.

The resolution further called for local government elections in Punjab and Islamabad under the agreed-upon terms.

The CEC also raised concerns over the construction of disputed canals and demanded an urgent joint meeting of the Council of Common Interests, which has been pending for 11 months.

A resolution called for immediate action on matters involving PWD, Karachi Dock Labour Board, Utility Stores, and other institutions.

The committee criticised the government’s agricultural policies and expressed concern over the lack of assistance for farmers. Furthermore, the CEC demanded immediate funds for flood victims in Balochistan.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), a major coalition party in the centre, showed ‘unhappiness’ with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for ‘consistently side lining’ them in key matters.

Pakistan People’s Party has been complaining about neglecting their lawmakers in Punjab and in the centre and the recent canal issue has further heated the matters between both the parties.

The recent disruption of quorum in the National Assembly was reportedly a deliberate move by the PPP to convey its dissatisfaction. Party insiders claim that the PPP leadership is frustrated by the lack of consultation on significant national issues.