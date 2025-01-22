PPP ‘unhappy’ with PML-N over no-consultation on key matters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), a major coalition party in the centre, is ‘unhappy’ with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for ‘consistently side lining’ them in key matters, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Pakistan People’s Party has been complaining about neglecting their lawmakers in Punjab and in the centre and the recent canal issue has further heated the matters between both the parties.

The recent disruption of quorum in the National Assembly was reportedly a deliberate move by the PPP to convey its dissatisfaction. Party insiders claim that the PPP leadership is frustrated by the lack of consultation on significant national issues.

A major point of contention is the decision to draw a link canal from the Indus River, a move that has raised serious concerns within the PPP.

Sources indicate that the party is prepared to explore all possible options to oppose the project.

The PPP leadership has expressed a desire to meet with the Prime Minister to address these grievances. Reports suggest that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is expected to hold key meetings in Islamabad later this week.

