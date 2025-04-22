Canal protests hit petroleum supply, commodities exports

KARACHI: The anti-canal protests in Sindh disrupting the supply chain affecting supply of petroleum products to Punjab and interior of Sindh.

The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), in a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of Sindh informed that around 800 oil tankers have been stranded at various places in Larkana and Sukkur regions.

In view of the current situation supply of petroleum products to Punjab and interior of Sindh could be affected, OCAC letter read.

OCAC has apprehended shortage of petroleum products in view of the situation.

The sit-ins being staged on Sindh’s highways against the approval of controversial canals projects on the Indus River, which has been seen as a threat to the province’s water resources.

Moreover, around 250 containers of potatoes bound for export markets have now been stranded at Sindh’s entry points due to ongoing sit-in protests blocking major highways.

These containers, are unable to reach the port due to road blocks. Fruit and Vegetable Exporters have warned that the delay could severely damage the perishable goods, especially since potatoes require constant temperature control, maintained through generators.

“If the containers do not reach the port on time, there is a real threat of the entire consignment being spoiled,” said Waheed Ahmed, patron-in-chief of the association. “The situation could lead to financial loss. He said that the damage will not be limited to exporters. “If the export orders are cancelled, it’s not just exporters who will suffer — farmers across the country will bear the brunt too.”

Exporters urged the Sindh government to step in immediately and ensure that containers carrying export-bound goods are safely transported to the ports.