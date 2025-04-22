Australian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 22, 2025

Karachi, April 22, 2025: The Australian Dollar (AUD) held steady against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in open market, trading at 179.32 PKR.

This stability suggests increased demand for AUD or a decline in PKR value due to various economic factors. Valuation Drivers Exchange rates fluctuate based on supply and demand dynamics, influenced by:

Interest Rates: Higher rates in Australia attract foreign investments, boosting AUD demand.

Trade Balances: Increased Australian exports to Pakistan drive up AUD demand.

Economic Data: Strong Australian economic performance strengthens AUD, while Pakistan’s inflation and deficit issues weaken PKR.

Market Sentiment: Global risk appetite favors stable currencies like AUD over emerging market currencies like PKR.

Trade Impact

A stronger Australian Dollar makes Australian imports costlier for Pakistanis, potentially increasing prices for machinery, education, and agricultural goods. Conversely, Pakistani exports to Australia, such as textiles and rice, may gain a competitive edge. However, Pakistani expatriates in Australia benefit from higher PKR conversions when sending remittances. Currency Overview