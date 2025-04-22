PAA ‘okays’ construction of two new airports in Muzaffarabad, Sukkur

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has approved construction of two new airports in Muzaffarabad and Sukkur, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the PAA has established a committee of officers tasked with acquiring land for the projects. The Works and Development Department has already commenced preliminary work on the airports.

Sources revealed that the construction, estimated to cost billions of rupees, is projected to be completed within five years.

To ensure the successful completion of the projects, the PAA plans to engage consultants and other experts, sources added.

Earlier, it was reported that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led federal government decided to build an airport in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on the demand of overseas Pakistanis.

Building an airport in AJK was a long-standing demand of overseas Pakistanis.

In this context, a letter from British Members of Parliament of Kashmiri origin also surfaced, supporting the demand.

Also read: Govt decides to construct airport in AJK on overseas Pakistanis’ demand

British MPs had written to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging the construction of the airport.

In Islamabad, the Airports Authority has published an advertisement to hire a consultancy firm for the project.

According to the Airports Authority, eligible consultants can participate in the tender process as per the prescribed procedure.

Meanwhile, first annual overseas Pakistanis Convention will start in Islamabad today.

It is aimed at recognizing the contributions of overseas Pakistanis to the national economy.

The government has granted the status of state guests to overseas Pakistanis attending the convention.

The Overseas Pakistanis Convention will provide a platform where overseas Pakistanis, government representatives, and national institutions will come together under one roof.

To facilitate this, help desks of various government departments have been set up to provide information, guidance and services to overseas Pakistanis at a single location.

In a video message, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain has expressed the government’s determination to work for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis and address their problems.

He said this is the first time an Overseas Pakistanis Convention is being organized, and opinions and suggestions of Pakistanis living abroad will be welcomed.

Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis, Awn Chaudhry, appreciated the contributions of overseas Pakistanis to Pakistan’s economy.

He said the hearts of overseas Pakistanis beat for Pakistan.