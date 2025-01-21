PPP, PTI’s jointly planned to ‘break’ National Assembly quorum

ISLAMABAD: In a surprise move, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) jointly planned to ‘disrupt’ National Assembly quorum during the ongoing session, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the disruption of quorum in yesterday’s National Assembly session, was orchestrated through a collaboration between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The plan to break the quorum was a joint effort between PPP and PTI, the sources knowing the matter said and added on the instructions of Pakistan People’s Party, PTI ended its protest and pointed out the lack of quorum, which led to the collective decision to walk out of the House.

Sources further revealed that PPP had already decided to challenge the quorum before the session began and consulted PTI. Agha Rafiullah, representing Pakistan People’s Party, had discussions with PTI on this strategy.

Prior to the session, Agha Rafiullah informed the party’s Members of National Assembly (MNAs) about the decision.

PPP leadership had instructed their MNAs to leave the House under any circumstances, with disciplinary action threatened against those who refused. To ensure coordination, PPP provided a briefing to its MNAs in the lobby about the quorum issue.

Pakistan People’s Party leadership has also reportedly lauded Agha Rafiullah for the successful execution of the plan.