PPP blasts PML-N govt on constitution of maritime body

KARACHI: People’s Party’s spokesperson Shazia Marri has criticized constitution of Pakistan Maritime and Seaport Authority by the federal government.

Marri in a statement said that the PML-N’s federal government used to take decisions without taking the PPP into confidence. “The Sindh government and the PPP both were kept in dark over the decision of the authority’s constitution”.

“We are repeatedly saying the federal government has the backing of the PPP, when the People’s Party takes back its support, the government will fall down”, she warned. “Perhaps the PML-N has been unaware of it,” Shazia Marri said.

“We have demanded again and again to convene the session of the Council of Common Interest (CCI), but the session didn’t summon even after 11 months passed,” PPP leader said.

She said the constitution is being repeatedly and blatantly violated. “The prime minister has been bound by the constitution to summon the CCI session within three months”.

Marri demanded that the government bring the Maritime and Seaport Authority’s matter in the CCI’s session.

“Is it wise to take decisions on crucial matters without taking the allies as well as provinces into confidence,” she questioned. “Federal government’s behaviour has been above the common wisdom and this will increase differences,” spokesperson said.

“It will be better for all to run the country as per the constitution and the law,” she remarked.

Shazia Marri called the government to get opinions of allies and the federating units first before taking any decision about the maritime sector.