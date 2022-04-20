Bilawal Bhutto leaves for London to meet Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday left for London where the he is expected to meet PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the PPP chairman along with his delegation will hold a meeting with PML-N supremo in London where the current political situation of the country would come under discussion.

The PPP delegation, comprising federal minister Syed Khursheed Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Advisor to PM Qamar Zaman Kaira, and Sherry Rehman will leave for London tonight after attending PM Shehbaz Sharif-led first federal cabinet meeting in collation government.

During the meeting, the PPP chairman will congratulate Nawaz on the coalition government and the success of no-confidence motion against former PM Imran Khan, they said, adding that Bilawal will also take up non-inclusion of the ANP, BNP (Mengal) and Moshin Dawar in the cabinet with PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

Bilawal Bhutto will also discuss some important legislations including electoral reforms and seat adjustment formulae with PML-N in Punjab, sources said.

Read more: Federal cabinet portfolios revealed

Furthermore, the matters related to three constitutional posts, President, Chairman Senate and Governor Punjab, would also come under discussion during meeting between two leaders, sources added.

Nawaz Sharif will also host an iftar dinner for the PPP chairman.

Bilawal’s visit to London comes after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party failed to reach a consensus over cabinet matters and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not take oath as foreign minister.

Comments