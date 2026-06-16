ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with PPP’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaders, ARY News reported.

According to reports, PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi met the party chairman to raise public concerns and organisational matters. PPP Central Information Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chan and Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also accompanied Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The focus of the briefing shifted quickly to party dynamics. PPP KP leader briefed Bilawal Bhutto about the results of a recent youth convention in Abbottabad and a wide-reaching public engagement campaign in Mansehra.

PPP’s KP leadership claimed that these initiatives have noticeably boosted coordination at the local level. Bilawal was told that Abbottabad is seeing a surge in performance, and the momentum in Mansehra is similarly on a positive track.

However, while discussing the severity of wheat shortage, Bilawal demanded a more cohesive, urgent response to secure supply lines. He pushed the leadership to look beyond internal party politics and actively coordinate with other stakeholders to find lasting solutions for the people.

The budget also took center stage, specifically the controversial taxation measures proposed for the former FATA and PATA regions. Bilawal took a firm stance, pledging that he will continue to serve as the primary voice for these regions, fighting for their rights and economic protections at the national level. The leadership also held a closed-door briefing on the province’s current security landscape to wrap up the session.