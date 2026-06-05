Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has met popular village vloggers Muhammad Shiraz and Muskan from Ghursay village in Gilgit-Baltistan during his recent visit to the region ahead of the June 7 elections.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson was seen engaging warmly with the young content creators, expressing admiration for their work and calling himself a fan of their videos.

He praised the siblings for using social media to highlight everyday life in their remote village, as well as their efforts to bring positive change to their community.

In the video shared by Shiraz himself, Bilawal could be heard saying, “I saw your social media and I am so happy to see that you are working hard and have become so famous. You work a lot for your area. You provided clean drinking water for the village and built a school.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammad Shiraz (@shirazivlogs)

Alongside, alongside the video, he wrote, “I am just an ordinary kid from a small village. I never imagined that life would give me the opportunity to meet people who are known and respected across the country. All of this is by the grace of Allah. I am truly grateful for the love, respect, and encouragement I have received from people from different walks of life.’

The young YouTuber further added, “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, thank you for your kindness, encouragement, and respect. Moments like these inspire me to work harder and continue doing my best for my people.”

Shiraz and Muskan’s content showcases the culture, traditions, and scenic beauty of Ghursay, a small village in Gilgit-Baltistan with around 2,000 residents located near the Siachen region.