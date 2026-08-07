MUZAFFARABAD, August 7, 2026: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that “the system has not failed, it has been made to fail.”

Addressing a rally in Kabaagh, Bilawal Bhutto said that a constitution is the backbone of any country and we have repeatedly broken it. “No one is ready to talk about the real disease.”

He said that PML-N is under the misconception that their government is going to be formed in Muzaffarabad. “In fact, the government in Islamabad is also going to go. The countdown has already begun.”

The PPP Chairman said this is not a fight between PML-N and PPP, the real fight is something else. “I am not questioning the Prime Minister’s intentions, his intentions are clear. But a certain faction within PML-N wants to set the Prime Minister against his allies.”

Bilawal Bhutto said that if making new provinces is the decision of the people, then PPP will support it. “If it is not the people’s decision, then PPP will not support it.”

He said that Kashmir has never seen such a difficult time in its history as today. “I have never seen internet and roads closed for 50-50 days. It is difficult for those who want to do business and want restoration of daily life.”

Bilawal Bhutto said that all issues can be resolved through dialogue. The Azad Kashmir Assembly has also passed a resolution for the establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. “Until the commission is formed, those protesting should stop protesting and those taking action should stop actions.”