New provinces should begin where consensus already exists: Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the country must prioritise new provinces where “broad consensus already exists” before moving to larger, long-term restructuring.

Speaking during a meeting with senior journalists, Bilawal Bhutto recalled that the Punjab Assembly had already passed a resolution for creating a new province, and said that the National Assembly also carries cross-party agreement on certain proposals.

“Before talking about 20 new provinces, let’s start where everyone already agrees,” he noted, urging immediate implementation of pending suggestions.

Bilawal added that when earlier consensus emerged on new administrative units, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) didn’t even hold a majority, yet progress was still possible. “If the work was supposed to happen, it would have happened by now,” he remarked.

Turning to local governance, Bilawal Bhutto pointed to Punjab’s newly passed local government system and compared it with the model in Sindh, claiming that Sindh’s structure remains stronger and more functional.

The PPP chairman reiterated that political reconciliation is the only route forward, warning that when provinces fall into conflict or parties refuse dialogue, “issues naturally worsen.” He stressed that political stability requires parties to sit together, even in a challenging environment.

Bilawal Bhutto also revisited past political events, stating that it was PPP that brought the no-confidence motion which, for the first time, removed a sitting prime minister.

Regarding PTI, he said that the party’s behaviour remained “consistently problematic,” adding that its founder still follows a confrontational approach that puts the system under pressure. He clarified that he holds no personal grudge against the PTI founder—“the method is the problem.”

Commenting on governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said PTI’s provincial administration has “already failed,” making reconciliation more difficult. “Whenever PPP prepares to take a step forward, the situation on the other side deteriorates,” he remarked.

Bilawal Bhutto also spoke about his political interactions, recalling his meeting with Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail. He said Nawaz began criticising PPP soon after his release, and admitted that PPP’s political presence in Punjab is often difficult for others to accept.

He praised Maryam Nawaz for “good performance” in Punjab and said he is not opposed to other parties building influence in Sindh. “The public will vote, and if they do, I will certainly become prime minister,” he added confidently.