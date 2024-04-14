Bilawal Bhutto points out climate crisis amidst rain-related losses

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has conveyed heartfelt condolences for the tragic loss of lives resulting from multiple accidents amidst heavy rains across various regions of the nation, notably Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He also voiced his concern regarding the incidents of lightning strikes exacerbated by the changing climate conditions during the inclement weather.

In a statement, the PPP Chairman lamented the loss of lives caused by lightning strikes as well as other rain-related incidents in South Punjab, including its districts Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Lodhran.

He urged the provincial government to deploy all available resources to fulfill its duty in aiding the rain-affected victims throughout Punjab.

He urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and related disaster management agencies to provide immediate assistance to the rain victims, aiding citizens trapped in various problems including landslides.

Bilawal Bhutto highlighted the surge in lightning incidents nationwide as indicative of climate change, emphasising the imperative role of universities and research institutions in addressing this issue.

He underscored the necessity for exceptional spirit and leadership at the government level to shield citizens from climate change impacts. Bilawal Bhutto stressed that confronting the threats posed by climate change demands substantive action rather than superficial discourse or avoidance.

It is pertinent to mention here that lightning strikes and rain-related incidents left 24 people dead and injured several others in Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as downpour continued to lash the three provinces for a second day.