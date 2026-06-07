Bilawal Bhutto promises right to ownership, jobs to GB people

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called on the people of Gilgit Baltistan leave homes to stamp on ‘arrow’ on the ballot paper to ensure the People’s Party’s victory in election.

Bilawal Bhutto in a message on the polling day of the Gilgit Baltistan election promised to ensure the right to govern, ownership and employment opportunities and the protections of the 18th Constitutional Amendment for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Polling began for the general elections on 24 seats of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Assembly on Sunday, marking the start of a closely contested electoral battle in the region.

Voting commenced in the morning and will continue uninterrupted until 5pm. A keen contest is expected among several political parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), alongside other political groups and independent candidates.

Authorities have put in place stringent security measures across the region to ensure the peaceful conduct of the elections and maintain law and order throughout the polling process.